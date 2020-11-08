Clowney (knee) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Bears.
It was reported earlier Sunday that Clowney was not expected to suit up in the game, as he's dealing with a meniscus injury that could require surgery, so this new's isn't quite surprising. With Clowney sidelined, look for Derick Roberson to draw the start at outside linebacker and Wyatt Ray to see a slight uptick in snaps as well in Sunday's game.
