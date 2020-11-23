Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he doesn't have a clear timetable for Clowney's (knee) return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clowney isn't eligible to practice for two more weeks, but there is growing concern that he'll require more time to return. Vrabel has been coy about Clowney's injury status and whether surgery would be required, and it's fair to believe his IR stint could last longer than three weeks. Derick Roberson stepped into Clowney's role in Week 11 and figures to continue doing so for the time being.