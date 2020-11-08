The Titans are expected to make Clowney (knee) inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Though Tennessee lists Clowney as questionable for the contest, his chances of playing seemed to take a hit Saturday, when Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the edge rusher was dealing with a meniscus injury that could require surgery. The Titans seem content to take a week-to-week approach with Clowney for now, but he'll at least be on tap for his first absence of the season Sunday.