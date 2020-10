Clowney (knee) doesn't carry an injury into Sunday's game against the Bengals after being a full participant in Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Clowney was all systems go Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, and his return to practice was enough to get the defensive end's name off the injury report. He'll be out there Sunday and has a nice opportunity to finally pick up his first sack of the season against a porous Bengals offensive line.