Clowney underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair the meniscus in his left knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clowney has been on injured reserve since Nov. 21 with the knee injury, but the Titans were initially hopeful that he would avoid surgery before making a late-season return to the lineup. The edge rusher apparently didn't progress as well as initially anticipated, however, and his first season in Tennessee will come to an unceremonious end after he was advised to go under the knife. After signing a one-year, $13 million deal in the offseason, Clowney wasn't able to provide much of a boost to the Tennessee pass rush, finishing with zero sacks and a forced fumble over eight appearances. Clowney will remain away from the team while he conducts his rehab in Houston, but he's expected to be back to full health when he becomes a free agent again in March.