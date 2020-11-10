Clowney (knee) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old was inactive for Sunday's win over the Bears due to the knee issue, so it's a good sign to see him practicing with no limitations a couple days later. Clowney's meniscus injury may still require surgery at some point, but he appears on track to play Thursday versus the Colts.
More News
-
Titans' Jadeveon Clowney: Inactive as expected•
-
Titans' Jadeveon Clowney: Not in line to play Week 9•
-
Titans' Jadeveon Clowney: Could undergo surgery•
-
Titans' Jadeveon Clowney: Deemed game-time decision•
-
Titans' Jadeveon Clowney: Could miss time with knee issue•
-
Titans' Jadeveon Clowney: Off final injury report•