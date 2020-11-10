Clowney (knee) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old was inactive for Sunday's win over the Bears due to the knee issue, so it's a good sign to see him practicing with no limitations a couple days later. Clowney's meniscus injury may still require surgery at some point, but he appears on track to play Thursday versus the Colts.

