Clowney (knee) should be medically cleared at some point in April, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Recovering from December meniscus surgery, the 28-year-old edge rusher is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agency for a second straight offseason. And, much like last year, he'll be rehabbing from winter surgery while he goes through the process. Clowney ultimately settled for a one-year, $13 million contract from Tennessee last year, signing in September and playing eight games before the meniscus injury ended his season. He finished with only 19 tackles, six QB hits and no sacks, so he might consider another one-year, prove-it deal this offseason.