Clowney has elected to sign with the Titans, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
The Saints were also in the mix, but ultimately Clowney chose the Titans and will reportedly ink a one-year $15-million deal with the team. Clowney thus reunites with coach Mike Vrabel, who was his position coach and defensive coordinator when the two were with the Texans. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft logged just 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 games with Seattle in 2019, but he's now a prime candidate for a bounce-back campaign, while bolstering Tennessee's pas rush.