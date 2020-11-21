The Titans placed Clowney (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

It's been a disappointing season for Clowney thus far, and this is another bump in the road, as he won't be eligible to return until a Week 14 matchup against Jacksonville at the earliest. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, surgery on Clowney's meniscus could be the pass rusher's best course of action. Derick Roberson is expected to get more playing time in Clowney's place for the time being.