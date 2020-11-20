Clowney (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

Clowney's lingering knee injury kept him off the practice field this week, and he'll sit out for a second time in three games. The 27-year-old has struggled to get consistent pressure this year anyway, recording just 11 quarterback pressures and no sacks through eight games. He'll aim to recover fully before the Week 12 matchup against the Colts.