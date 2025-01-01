Duncan (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Duncan injured his shoulder in the first half of the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars, and the injury was severe enough for him to be ruled out for the rest of the game. It doesn't appear to be a lingering issue, as he was able to practice without limitations Wednesday. Unless he suffers a setback over the next two days of practice, Duncan should start at right tackle for the Titans' regular-season finale against the Texans on Sunday.