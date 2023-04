The Titans selected Duncan in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 186th overall.

Duncan is a nice find at this stage of the draft. A four-year starter at left tackle for Maryland, Duncan has good athleticism (80th percentile or better in the 40 and jumps at the combine), but he lacks the wingspan to be easily projectable at tackle in the NFL. If nothing else, he's a polished and toolsy lineman prospect that can help Tennessee in the trenches right away.