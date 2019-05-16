Titans' Jalen Tolliver: Signs with Tennessee
Tolliver signed a contract with the Titans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tolliver was most recently waived by the Cardinals last week, but it didn't take the wideout long to find a new home. He should still, however, be considered a long shot to make the team's final roster.
