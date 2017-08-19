Titans' Jalston Fowler: Bruises quad Saturday
Fowler bruised his thigh during Saturday's preseason game, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Fowler exited Saturday's exhibition with an unspecified injury, but thankfully he doesn't seem to have suffered anything serious. That assessment could change if the fullback misses significant practice time this week, though.
More News
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Catches 14-yard pass•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Plays majority of fullback snaps Saturday•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Scores second career touchdown•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Nets two yards in loss•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Gets first touch since Week 3•
-
Titans FB Jalston Fowler vultures goal-line TD vs. Colts•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...