Fowler bruised his thigh during Saturday's preseason game, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fowler exited Saturday's exhibition with an unspecified injury, but thankfully he doesn't seem to have suffered anything serious. That assessment could change if the fullback misses significant practice time this week, though.

