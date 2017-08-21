Fowler (thigh) could return to action as soon as this week, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

The Titans initially thought Fowler's injury was much more significant, but following a medical analysis of his bruised thigh it seems like he'll be back sooner than anticipated. As it currently stands, Fowler projects to be the team's starter for the season opener, but there's still work to be had for the 27-year-old out of Alabama.