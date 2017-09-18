Titans' Jalston Fowler: Finds pay dirt in Week 2
Fowler scored a three-yard rushing touchdown on his only touch in Sunday's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.
Fowler possesses more skill than your typical fullback, but he rarely gets a chance to flash that ability. He'll get the occasional chance to punch it in near the goal line, but thumpers DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry usually get priority over Fowler.
More News
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Could return to field this week•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Bruises quad Saturday•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Catches 14-yard pass•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Plays majority of fullback snaps Saturday•
-
Titans' Jalston Fowler: Scores second career touchdown•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...