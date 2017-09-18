Play

Fowler scored a three-yard rushing touchdown on his only touch in Sunday's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.

Fowler possesses more skill than your typical fullback, but he rarely gets a chance to flash that ability. He'll get the occasional chance to punch it in near the goal line, but thumpers DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry usually get priority over Fowler.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories