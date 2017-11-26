Fowler (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans' decision to keep the fullback inactive likely means the team will make more use of three-wideout sets Sunday. Fowler had seen fewer than 10 offensive snaps in each of the last three games, so his presence as a blocker out of the backfield shouldn't be missed too much.