Titans' Jalston Fowler: One target in Week 5
Fowler failed to catch his lone target and didn't get any action on the ground in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Fowler rarely gets to touch the ball, as the primary function of his fullback job is to block for Tennessee's rushing attack. He'll remain a fantasy afterthought unless both DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry go down at the running back position.
