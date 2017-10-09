Play

Fowler failed to catch his lone target and didn't get any action on the ground in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Fowler rarely gets to touch the ball, as the primary function of his fullback job is to block for Tennessee's rushing attack. He'll remain a fantasy afterthought unless both DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry go down at the running back position.

