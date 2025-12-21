default-cbs-image
Armour-Davis (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Armour-Davis missed the Titans' last three games due to an Achilles injury but has been cleared to play Sunday after logging three consecutive limited practices during Week 16 prep. His return to outside corner means less defensive snaps in the secondary will be available for Marcus Harris.

