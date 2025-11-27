Armour-Davis (Achilles) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Armour-Davis is dealing with an Achilles issue that held him to a limited practice Wednesday. Given his downgrade to a DNP tag Thursday, the fourth-year cornerback's status for Sunday against Jacksonville is very murky. If Armour-Davis is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Kaiir Elam -- who just signed with Tennessee on Wednesday -- could be immediately thrust into a major role.