Titans' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armour-Davis (Achilles) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Armour-Davis is dealing with an Achilles issue that held him to a limited practice Wednesday. Given his downgrade to a DNP tag Thursday, the fourth-year cornerback's status for Sunday against Jacksonville is very murky. If Armour-Davis is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Kaiir Elam -- who just signed with Tennessee on Wednesday -- could be immediately thrust into a major role.
