Armour-Davis (Achilles) is done for the season, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Armour-Davis suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints, and he will now be forced to miss the team's final game of the regular season against the Jaguars in Week 18. In his absence, Kaiir Elam will stand to operate in a more significant role at cornerback versus Jacksonville.