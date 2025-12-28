Armour-Davis (Achilles) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Armour-Davis exited the game in the first quarter after sustaining an injury to his Achilles. The issue is likely tied to the cornerback's prior injury, which he has been dealing with since Week 12. Kaiir Elam will likely see snaps at outside corner for the rest of Sunday's game.