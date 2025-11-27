Titans' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armour-Davis (Achilles) was a limited participant in Tennessee's practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Armour-Davis popped up on the injury report Wednesday, though the severity of his injury is currently unknown. If the 26-year-old is unable to play Sunday versus the Jaguars, Kaiir Elam would likely start at cornerback in his place.
