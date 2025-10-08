Titans' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Logs nine tackles vs. Arizona
Armour-Davis logged nine tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals.
Armour-Davis played 64 of 68 defensive snaps (94.1 percent) during Sunday's win and finished second on the Titans in tackles behind Cedric Gray (12). Armour-Davis was claimed off waivers by the Titans after he was let go by the Ravens at the end of training in late August. The 2022 fourth-rounder has stepped into a starting role at outside corner opposite L'Jarius Sneed, which has reverted Darrell Baker to a special-teams role. Armour-Davis has 15 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defense across three regular-season games.
