Titans' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armour-Davis (Achilles) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Armour-Davis missed last week's loss to the Jaguars and hasn't practiced since last Wednesday. The 26-year-old cornerback still has two chances to get on the practice field before Sunday's matchup versus the Browns. If Armour-Davis can't go, Marcus Davis is the top candidate to start in his place.
