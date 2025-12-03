default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Armour-Davis (Achilles) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Armour-Davis missed last week's loss to the Jaguars and hasn't practiced since last Wednesday. The 26-year-old cornerback still has two chances to get on the practice field before Sunday's matchup versus the Browns. If Armour-Davis can't go, Marcus Davis is the top candidate to start in his place.

More News