Titans' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Out again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armour-Davis (Achilles) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
The fourth-year pro from Alabama didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now set to miss his second consecutive game due to an Achilles injury. Armour-Davis has served as one of Tennessee's top boundary corners this season, tallying 32 total tackles and two passes defensed across nine appearances. While he remains sidelined in Week 14, Micah Robinson is likely to have an expanded role in the Titans' secondary.
