Armour-Davis (Achilles) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The fourth-year pro from Alabama downgraded from limited practice Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, suggesting his Achilles injury worsened throughout the week. Armour-Davis has appeared in nine games for Tennessee this season, recording 32 total tackles and two passes defensed. Kaiir Elam is likely to step in and start as one of the Titans' top boundary cornerbacks while Armour-Davis is sidelined Sunday.