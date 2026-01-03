The Titans placed Armour-Davis (Achilles) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Armour-Davis suffered an Achilles tear in last Sunday's loss to the Saints, so it was inevitable that the move to IR would occur. The cornerback will end the season with 34 tackles (18 solo) and two passes defensed over 11 games. Kaiir Elam will start at outside cornerback opposite Darrell Baker for the Titans' Week 18 matchup with the Jaguars.