Armour-Davis (Achilles) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Armour-Davis missed three consecutive weeks before the Titans' Week 16 win over the Chiefs, where he was able to play all defensive snaps for the Titans' defense. The cornerback has once again been cleared to play and will likely log back-to-back games with a 100 percent defensive snap share.