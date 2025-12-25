Titans' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Still managing Achilles issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armour-Davis (Achilles) was limited in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Armour-Davis sat out Weeks 13-15 due to the Achilles issue before returning for this past Sunday's win over Kansas City, when he played 100 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps and logged two tackles. Unless he suffered a setback during that contest, the fourth-year cornerback's limited practice to begin Week 17 prep is likely due to maintenance of the injury. As such, the current expectation should be that he'll start Sunday versus New Orleans.
