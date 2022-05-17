site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-jamal-carter-shifts-to-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Jamal Carter: Shifts to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carter (undisclosed) was placed on IR by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Carter is on track to sit out for the entire 2022 season unless he comes to an agreement on an injury settlement. He's appeared in just two games over his last two seasons.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read