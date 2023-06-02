site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Jamarco Jones: Slated for backup role
Jones is slated to serve as Tennessee's primary backup tackle, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.
Jones missed all of last year with an elbow injury but is now back in action. The 26-year-old is the favorite to back up Andre Dilliard, although the spot is still up for grabs.
