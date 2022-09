Jones (triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jones was a limited participant at practices all week, but it wasn't enough to clear him for the season opener. The Ohio State product played both guard and tackle across three seasons in Seattle and signed a two-year deal with the Titans in March. When healthy, Jones figures to provide depth to numerous positions along Seattle's offensive line.