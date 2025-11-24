Proche recorded three catches on three targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Proche was signed to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game and was active for his third contest of the season. He made his first catches of the 2025 season, highlighted by two third-down conversions on gains of 23 and 12 yards. Proche will likely remain active moving forward, though his role may diminish if Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) can return to the field.