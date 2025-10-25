Proche was elevated to the Titans' active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The veteran wideout is now in line to make his 2025 debut in the Week 8 matchup against the Colts. Proche's last in-game action came with the Browns in 2024, catching all three of his targets for 21 yards while also accumulating 172 kick-return yards across nine contest. Now with Tennessee's active roster, he could contribute both offensively and on special teams Sunday.