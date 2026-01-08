Proche recorded six receptions on 12 targets for 65 yards across nine games with the Titans during the 2025 season.

Proche spent all season with Tennessee, starting with the practice squad before being permanently signed to the active roster in Week 12. He made an immediate impact in that contest, logging three receptions for 42 yards. Proche didn't log more than one catch in any remaining contests of the season, though it was still one of the more productive campaigns of his six-year career.