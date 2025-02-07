Williams tallied 26 tackles (17 solo) across 13 regular-season games in 2024.

Williams was snatched by the Titans in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 242nd overall. He earned a spot on the 53-man roster after training camp and was mostly used in a special teams role. Williams saw more work late in the 2024 campaign due to the absence of Jerome Baker, and the former logged at least six combined tackles in three of the final four regular season games. Williams will look to better himself over the offseason and earn a more consistent defensive role for the 2025 campaign.