Williams tallied nine tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Tennessee's win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Williams benefited from increased playing time with Cedric Gray out with a concussion and turned in his best performance of the campaign, leading the team in tackles in addition to recording his first sack. The 22-year-old should get another start at linebacker should Gray remain sidelined for the Week 17 matchup versus the Saints.