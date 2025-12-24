default-cbs-image
Williams tallied nine tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Tennessee's win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Williams benefited from increased playing time with Cedric Gray out with a concussion and turned in his best performance of the campaign, leading the team in tackles in addition to recording his first sack. The 22-year-old should get another start at linebacker should Gray remain sidelined for the Week 17 matchup versus the Saints.

