Williams (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Williams may have picked up the injury during the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Jets, when he logged one assisted tackle while contributing on both special teams and defense. His injury limited his participation in all three practice sessions, and his status for Sunday's contest may not be officially known until Tennessee announces its list of inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET. Owen Pappoe would be in line for an expanded role on defense if Williams is not cleared to play.