default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams suffered an AC joint injury in his right shoulder during Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Williams was seen wearing a sling Monday after the Titans' season finale versus Jacksonville. The severity of his injury is unclear. The 22-year-old played in 16 games of the 2025 season, accounting for 26 tackles (22 solo).

More News