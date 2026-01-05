Titans' James Williams: Suffers injury in Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams suffered an AC joint injury in his right shoulder during Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Williams was seen wearing a sling Monday after the Titans' season finale versus Jacksonville. The severity of his injury is unclear. The 22-year-old played in 16 games of the 2025 season, accounting for 26 tackles (22 solo).
