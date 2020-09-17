Douglas (hand) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Douglas was forced to sit out Monday's win over Denver with the hand issue, as he logged his first full practice of the season Wednesday. Now healthy, Douglas is expected to handle depth guard duties along the offensive line for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
