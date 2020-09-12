site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-jamil-douglas-cant-play-monday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Jamil Douglas: Can't play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Douglas (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Douglas elevated to limited participation Saturday, but he was ultimately ruled out. Either Aaron Brewer or Daniel Munyer will back up Nate Davis at right guard Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by Shawn Krest
-
• by Marty Gitlin
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read