Douglas (hand) is inactive Week 2 against Jacksonville.
Douglas was initially expected to serve as a depth offensive lineman after logging full practices all week, but he'll ultimately end up missing his second consecutive game to begin the season.
More News
-
Titans' Jamil Douglas: All clear Wednesday•
-
Titans' Jamil Douglas: Can't play Monday•
-
Falcons' Jamil Douglas: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Jamil Douglas: Not dealing with severe injury•
-
Falcons' Jamil Douglas: Leaves with finger injury•
-
Dolphins' Jamil Douglas gaining ground on Dallas Thomas for starting spot•