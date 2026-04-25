The Titans selected Kanak in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 225th overall.

Kanak spent his entire four-year collegiate career in Norman with Oklahoma, but it wasn't until his senior season that he saw the field. He didn't disappoint in 2025, compiling 44 catches for 533 yards while dropping just one pass. Kanak is severely undersized for the tight end position at just 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, but he at least makes up for that with a 4.52 40-yard dash time. It remains to be seen if he can stick at tight end in the long run, but he has plenty of special-teams work on his resume and will likely be asked to contribute on that front in Nashville this fall.