Brownlee made 75 tackles (46 solo) across 17 regular-season games with the Titans in 2024. He also had nine passes defensed, including one interception, plus one fumble recovery.

Brownlee claimed essentially an every-down role in the slot from Week 6 on, after the Titans' bye. The 2024 fifth-round pick isn't necessarily guaranteed to reprise a starting role during the 2025 campaign if Tennessee adds at the position, but he enters the offseason with an opportunity to solidify his standing.