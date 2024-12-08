Brownlee (hip) is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.
Brownlee was unable to practice Friday after a limited workload the previous day, which indicated he was trending in the wrong direction. However, it looks like he was able to expedite his recovery and is now set to take on his usual workload at cornerback against Jacksonville.
