The Titans selected Brownlee in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 146th overall.

The Titans have had a poor secondary for the last few seasons, but they've aggressively addressed the issue this offseason by adding L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Owuze. Brownlee will help the team get a bit younger at the position after completing an impressive collegiate career split between Florida State and Lousiville, during which he picked off a total of six passes in four campaigns. He is known as a physical and aggressive corner, but he'll need to find some balance in his game to avoid costly mistakes as a pro.