Brownlee (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brownlee was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice before not participating in Friday's session due to an ankle injury. The injury is severe enough for him to not suit up Sunday, and his next chance to play is Week 4 against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 28. Darrell Baker and Jalyn Armour-Davis are the top candidates to see an expanded role at outside corner opposite L'Jarius Sneed due to Brownlee's injury.