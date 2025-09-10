Brownlee recorded nine tackles (six solo) in the Titans' loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Brownlee started at outside cornerback opposite L'Jarius Sneed and played 75 of 76 defensive snaps, tying Cody Barton for the team lead in tackles. Brownlee held his own in coverage and played strong run defense and figures to hold down one of the starting cornerback spots this season after Tennessee did little to address the position in the offseason.