Brownlee recorded nine tackles (six solo) during the Titans' loss Sunday versus Jacksonville.
Brownlee was questionable heading into Sunday's matchup due to a hip injury but ended up recording a season-high nine tackles. With Chidobe Awuzie playing in his first game since Week 3, Brownlee was moved over to the slot where he will likely continue to play for the remainder of the campaign.
More News
-
Titans' Jarvis Brownlee: Gets green light•
-
Titans' Jarvis Brownlee: Could play Sunday•
-
Titans' Jarvis Brownlee: Working through hip injury•
-
Titans' Jarvis Brownlee: Nabs first pickoff in Week 12 win•
-
Titans' Jarvis Brownlee: Good to go vs. Detroit•
-
Titans' Jarvis Brownlee: New career-high tackle total•